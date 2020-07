A truck has crashed on the Hemo Gorge Roundabout this morning.

The collision happened about 8am and there are no reported injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo / Supplied

A police media statement said diversions would likely be in place and motorists should avoid the area.

It is not the first time a truck has crashed in the area since the intersection was turned into a roundabout.

Advertisement

In August 2018 a logging truck trailer flipped and lost its load.