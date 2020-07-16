Pupils from Aorangi School were delighted to receive knitted beanies to help stay snug this winter.

Residents from Bupa The Gardens Retirement Village have been knitting non-stop so they could supply all 94 pupils at Aorangi Primary School with a warm knitted beanie each for winter.

Twelve of the school's 94 pupils went to the retirement village recently with their mātua to sing Māori waiata for the residents to thank them personally.

The 12 pupils were also first to choose from the beanies and scarves that were knitted in a range of colours, styles, and pom poms.

Residents and pupils then shared morning tea with baking, home-made by the residents.

Village manager Jennie Arvidson says she's so proud of her residents for their knitting and for giving back to the community.

"It's been wonderful to see the residents using their knitting skills to help the community. I know these woollen hats will keep the school kids warm on those cold Rotorua mornings," Jennie says.

Aorangi Primary School deputy principal Clayton Lund says the pupils at the school enjoy their visits to The Gardens.

He says a group of pupils visit weekly to read and sing waiata to the residents.

"The gifts of the beanies were welcomed with smiles all round. All students were able to select a beanie which they wore proudly.

"These beanies will help to keep our tamariki warm during these cold months."