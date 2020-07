A roof fire has been in reported in Rūātoki near Whakatāne.

Firefighters were called to the fire about 11pm on Awahou St, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Two crews went to the scene and took two hours to contain and extinguish the blaze, he said.

No people or surrounding properties were at any risk and it was not being treated as suspicious, he said.

Advertisement

Crews left the scene by 1am.