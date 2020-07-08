Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands (NWTL) has partnered with Kāinga Ora to work together on housing development in the city.

NWTL chairman David Thomas said the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) marked the beginning of a partnership between iwi, the government and Kāinga Ora to find mutually beneficial ways to help people into homes and to address housing shortages in Rotorua.

"This signing marks the beginning of a partnership which has significant opportunities and benefits for Iwi, whānau and the wider Rotorua community," he said.

Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands general manager Ray Morrison. Photo / File

He said the partnership would address the housing shortage, getting whānau into homes, and creating much-needed job opportunities for the community that has been severely impacted by the economic fallout from Covid-19.

"This is just the beginning and we welcome the coming discussions and the opportunity to work together with Kāinga Ora and Council to ease the housing pressure for the Rotorua and ultimately support more whānau into homes."