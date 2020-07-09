Despite the wet and chilly weather, children and their families have been getting out and about during the first half of the July school holidays to make the most of activities in town.

Rotorua Library has been full of creativity and laughter so far these school holidays, as it enjoys welcoming families back for an in-person programme.

Its July holiday programme is featuring a range of activities, from Lego Mindstorms to Picasso Masks and ​Making Movie Magic to Pape​r Spinners.

On Wednesday children and their families, including Naomi Bier, 8, and Marcos Cuellar, 7. were busy making Alexander Calder mobiles.

Naomi says she enjoyed the drawing part of making the mobiles, and that she liked arts and crafts because you could make what you wanted.

She says, so far these school holidays, she had enjoyed going up Skyline and eating jellybeans from the jelly bean, as well as reading books in front of the fire.

Marcos says he had fun making the Alexander Calder mobiles at the library programme, though making the balance of the shapes right was challenging.

He says he loves arts and crafts, and has also been making paper planes and origami these school holidays.

Rotorua Library youth and early learning lead, Kylie Holmes, says the library programme has had a lovely start to the holidays, and it has been nice to have families back in the library since the last school holidays was during lockdown.

She says the library also has crafts kits available as part of its Busy Bingo school holiday activity. For more information go to www.rotorualibrary.govt.nz.

Flaming Phoenix Entertainment business development manager Elly Moody says The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery had a fantastic opening weekend in Rotorua.

She says last Saturday was completely sold out.

"We had people lining up half an hour before gates opened and the line stretched down Tutanekai St. Sunday and Monday were busy, with both days nearing capacity."

People of all ages enjoying The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery. Photo / Supplied

The community can discover more than 30 lifelike dinosaurs at this interactive, educational event.

The event also includes fossil digging, dino-rides, dino-mite playground, crafts and more activities for both adults and children.

Elly says they have had great feedback so far, "and all the smiles and squeals coming from the children is a sign to us that we are doing something right".

"The crowd favourite so far is the spraying Dilophosaurus and the free face painting."

She says Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick visited yesterday with her grandchild and posted after saying, "Wow ... Kind of takes your mind off other heady stuff!".

Elly encourages people who have not visited yet to check it out because she has been told by many parents that for them the experience has been awesome, just to see the look on their children's faces and watch them enjoy themselves.

Life-like dinosaurs wow children at The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery. Photo / Supplied

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery is in Rotorua until July 19 (closed Mondays) at the Rotorua Village Green.

"Rain or shine we will be running! All the activities are indoors but bring the umbrellas just in case, as most of the dinosaur displays are outdoors."

For more information go to dinosaurdiscovery.co.nz.

