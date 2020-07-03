An airport roundabout in Rotorua "can be done" NZ First's deputy leader says.

After this week's $55 million announcement for roading improvements and infrastructure in eastern Rotorua, Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development, Rotorua list MP Fletcher Tabuteau told district council representatives and Ngāti Whakaue leaders an airport roundabout was achievable as part of the broader Te Ngae Rd upgrade.

He said the council had been in close communications with Waka Kotahi, the NZ Transport Agency and "both think it can be done".

"We can make this part of the northern entrance to Rotorua - a roundabout at the airport," he said at the council galleria this afternoon.

But Tabuteau would not clarify how much taxpayer money would go towards the roundabout.

Mayor Steve Chadwick told Tabuteau "it's fantastic" the roundabout could go ahead.

"It's more than just a road, it's a connection with people to their community and their place and that airport roundabout is very significant to us."

She said it would make State Highway 30 safer and would complete a "pipeline" of work on the road.