The local public is invited to a meeting to find out how they can contribute to paying respects to war veterans who have passed away and are buried in the Rotorua region.

New Zealand Remembrance Army Rotorua is holding a public meeting on Monday at 6.30pm at the Te Rūnanga Tea Rooms.

The New Zealand Remembrance Army (NZRA) was formed on January 1, 2019, and its mission is for every service grave in the country to be cleaned and restored.

Its aim is to raise the standard of New Zealand's war graves to be the same or higher than those overseas.

Advertisement

Rick Thame, New Zealand Remembrance Army Rotorua regional co-ordinator, says they are always looking for volunteers.

He says so far the Rotorua society has set up itself up, got all the legislation done, and the core group of about half a dozen volunteers have practised how things have to be done when cleaning the service graves.

"We have drawn in experience from various places."

An NZRA volunteer works on cleaning a service grave. Photo / Supplied

Rick says they have engaged with iwi, council and trusts, and last year held a concert to help raise funds and awareness of the project.

Another concert will be held this year.

He says at the public meeting a plan will be delivered as to where and how the project will go forward from here.

"It's a worthy cause. It's remembrance of those who went before and paved the way for us, and in many cases paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we might live in a free democratic society."

He says many also came home from war and went on to build our city.

Advertisement

"It's a nice way of giving back and showing respect."

A service grave before and after cleaning. Photo / Supplied