Ask any young person and they'll probably tell you there's nothing worse than adults sticking their noses in.

So when it comes to the Rotorua Youth Awards on August 23 there'll be none of that.

In fact, this event is run by youth, for youth, with only the barest of input from those "old" people.

The first task on the agenda for the keen youngsters nutting out the details is to encourage all of Rotorua's fantastic youth to enter the awards so they can get their true rewards.

So they arranged for the Rotorua Daily Post to trot around to their organisation hub at the Rotorua Youth Centre and do a story on the event.

We found out they are calling on nominations from members of the public to acknowledge those aged 15 to 24 for the awards.

You don't have to be the best or a winner. You just need to show you've made a difference in the community by being fabulous.

Stacey Wepa, 16, from John Paul College, is one of the students tasked with organising the event along with other students from Rotorua secondary schools.

She and fellow organising committee members came on board through a Gateway programme that has recommended certain teens to OneChance New Zealand, the organisation that runs the awards.

The students working on the awards take part in the progamme every Wednesday until the awards are held in August and can earn 18 credits towards NCEA.

Wepa said they were looking forward to seeing the nominations flood in - but those thinking of doing it needed to be quick as they closed on July 17.

"We are looking for the ones who have put in the hard mahi in our community and shown success in what they are passionate about, whether it's sports or arts. It can be for literally anything. Just go for it."

She said entertainment on the night would be provided by youth as a chance to showcase what Rotorua young people had to offer.

Organising committee member Waiora Papuni, 17, from Western Heights High School said it was their responsibility to look after everything, including seating plans and table settings.

Lauryn Nichols, 17, from Western Heights High School said the programme was good for developing their leadership skills and working with others.

Here are some finer details the organisers want you to know:

The Rotorua Youth Awards will be held at the Energy Events Centre on August 23 from 5pm.

Three soon-to-be-selected judges will weed out 39 finalists in 13 categories who have a chance to walk away with cash and prizes to the value of $12,000.

The free and limited tickets are available from July 22 which is when the finalists will be announced. On this date, voting starts for the X-Factor People's Choice Award.

OneChance New Zealand chief enthusiast Alan Tāne Solomon said so far 15 entries had been received but in the previous three awards they had attracted between 60 and 120 entries.

To be eligible to enter, you must have lived in the Rotorua district during the past 12 months. For more details go to onechance.nz.

Award categories:

More FM Most Outstanding Youth Performance Group

Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre Most Outstanding Youth Performer

New Zealand Māori Arts & Crafts Institute Most Amazing Youth Visual Artist

Donelley Sawmillers Ltd Most Outstanding Sports Team

Rotorua Lakes Council Sport and Recreation Portfolio Most Outstanding Sports Athlete

Youth Employment Plus Rotorua Most Outstanding Youth Employee

Youth Employment Plus Rotorua Youth Employer of the Year

Rothbury Insurance Most Outstanding Community Youth Ambassador

Rotary Rotorua North Youth Services Icon Award

X-Factor People's Choice Award

Most Awesome Youth of the Year

Elite Adventures Huru Peri Te Rangipuawhe Maika Youth Cultural Leader of the Year

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Supreme Youth Leader of the Year