Despite the chilly winter weather, children and their families will be glad to be able to spend the July school holidays out of their home bubbles.

And there is still plenty on offer.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery is coming to Rotorua from tomorrow (July 4) to July 19 (closed Mondays) at the Rotorua Village Green.

The community can discover more than 30 life-like dinosaurs at this interactive, educational event.

The event also includes fossil digging, dino-rides, dino-mite playground, crafts and more activities for both adults and children.

Flaming Phoenix Entertainment business development manager Elly Moody says it is a great school holiday option for families because it is interactive, educational, fun and sensational.

"You don't want to miss the all-time favourite Tyrannosaurus Rex, the 12m neck of the Brachiosaurus or the much-raved-about robotic raptors."

"This is the first and only tour we are doing in New Zealand and we bring the dinosaurs direct to families so there is no need to travel far to have a fun family outing.

"This is not something you can see in normal daily life. Children can see them in books, in movies or on the internet, but seeing life-size dinosaurs moving and roaring right in front of you, that is going to be a completely different and unique experience."

Elly says they are excited to re-start the tour after so many weeks spent in lockdown.

A Brachiosaurus in The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery. Photo / Supplied

"It is a great opportunity for people to put down the devices and experience some hands-on learning and fun.

"Rotorua is a fantastic holiday destination, and we hope our visit will add something exciting, fresh and unique to the city and help boost domestic travel to the region."

She says they believe this is a great opportunity to teach kids about biology, evolution and scientific thinking.

"Dinosaurs are great examples of how species come to be, disappear, adapt and survive.

"Dinosaurs once ruled this planet us humans now call home, so it is important to understand Earth and appreciate the amazing things like dinosaurs which existed long before we did."

Elly says Flaming Phoenix Entertainment is best known for its travelling circus operation.

Zirka Circus has been entertaining Kiwis for more than 10 years.

The 30 animatronic dinosaurs headlining this new event have come from the United States.

Together, the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery and Flaming Phoenix have collaborated to bring the dinosaurs to New Zealand to create a fresh and exciting event.

For more information go to www.dinosaurdiscovery.co.nz.

From marble mazes and making movie magic, to Lego mindstorms and crazy character flipbooks, there is plenty for families to be part of at the Rotorua Library.

The library's Youth and Early Learning Team are pleased to be able to host in-house events after running the previous school holiday programme completely online during the lockdown.

The programme starts tomorrow and runs until July 19. Details available at www.rotorualibrary.govt.nz.

Rotorua Library Youth & Early Learning Specialist T.A. Rangi. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua Library also has several events on for Matariki 2020, from July 13 to 20.

Matariki is a time of remembrance, paying respect to those who have passed on and a time for new beginnings and planning for the year ahead. It is an important marker on the Maramataka (the Māori lunar calendar).

People can join one of the library's activities, check out Matariki resources​, watch an educational series Living with the Stars and share Anahera's Akoranga (Anahera's Learning Space) posts on its Facebook page.

Rotorua Youth Centre manager Steve Holmes says it is running several creative workshops over the holidays.

These include radio and broadcasting, songwriting, beat making and audio production, and rap writing.

"These are programmes that use some pretty cool gear.

"The Rotorua Youth Centre is fortunate to have a full recording studio, music equipment and radio station on-premises, so the opportunity to try something with industry-standard facilities like these is a great opportunity.

"One of the things we are really passionate about is giving young people the opportunity to try something they have never experienced before, and allowing young people to discover talents that they never knew they had.

"Out there are young songwriters, performers, radio announcers, creative writers, sales and marketing legends, music producers and more, just needing an opportunity to shine."

Registrations for these programmes are very limited so head to the What's On page at www.rotoruayouthcentre.org to register.

Those seeking outdoor places to explore around the Bay of Plenty during the school holidays can go to www.sportbop.co.nz/get-active/outdoor-activities.

This includes links, information and self-guided activities for some of the popular outdoor parks and reserves.

Events during school holidays

- Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 19: Rotorua Winter Carnival, from 10am, Rotorua Village Green, amusement games and rides for the whole family, ticket prices apply @OutdoorAmusementsLtd

- Friday, July 3: Night Flicks Drive-in Cinema, 5.30pm or 8.45pm, Waipa State Mill Rd, 5.30pm: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, 8.45pm: Hunt for the Wilderpeople, ticket prices apply, nightflicks.co.nz/drive-in-tour

- Saturday, July 4 to Wednesday, July 22: Busy Bingo, Rotorua Library, bingo sheet with 25 fun activities to do. Free, rotorualibrary.govt.nz

- Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 17: July School Holiday Programme at Rotorua Library, range of activities and events, some events may cost and require booking, rotorualibrary.govt.nz

- Saturday, July 4 to Sunday, July 19 (closed Mondays): The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery, Rotorua Village Green, from $25 through eventfinda.co.nz

- Tuesday, July 14: Stage and Screen - Presented by Operatunity, 11am to 1pm, Rotorua Baptist Church, 100 Malfroy Rd, general admission: $35, www.operatunity.co.nz

- Thursday, July 16: NZ Mountain Film Festival – 'National Tour', 7pm to 9.45pm, Harvest Centre, 324 Malfroy Rd, tickets $20 adults and $16 under 17, available at www.trybooking.com/nz/ and door sales on the night (cash only)

- Saturday, July 18: Tarawera Eruption - Rotorua Stories, 10.30am, 1pm and 3pm, Rotorua Library, free, rotorualibrary.govt.nz

- Sunday, July 19: Rotorua UkeBox Ukulele Open Mic and Strum Along, 3pm to 4.30pm, Te Rūnanga Tea House, free, any inquiries call or email Julie (027) 242 4132, julie.parsons@rotorualc.nz