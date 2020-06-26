There will be lane closures until tomorrow and two weeks of traffic managment on Sala St

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised motorists that a lane closure is in place on State Highway 30 Sala St outside Whakarewarewa School.

The lane closure will be in place until noon tomorrow and is to allow new concrete islands to set.

Following this, traffic management will stay in place for two weeks to allow the safety improvements to cure.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience and asks everyone to travel carefully through the site.