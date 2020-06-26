One person is injured following a two-car crash in Taupō this afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Totara St and Spa Rd at 4.35pm.

A police media spokeswoman said one person was injured and the westbound lane was blocked, and a tow truck has been called.

A St John media spokeswoman said one ambulance was currently on the scene.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to the scene but were not required on arrival.

The Serious Crash Unit has not been called to the scene.

More to come.