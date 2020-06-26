Motorists can expect delays next week as works start along State Highway 30 and Te Ngae Rd as part of the Eastern Corridor Stage One project.

Lane and shoulder closures and speed limit reductions will take place at multiple worksites across the eastern parts of the city.

However the New Zealand Transport Agency advised that the most disruptive work will be done at night to reduce the impact on motorists.

State Highway 30 on Sala St will be down to one lane on from Monday through to Friday between 9am and 3pm.

Contractors will be creating a service trench in the road shoulder between Marguerita St and the Puarenga Stream Bridge.

State Highway 30 by Hamiora Pl will see delays as contractors create a service trench in the road shoulder near Waste Management throughout the day.

Delays were expected near Allen Mills Rd on the morning of July 3 as traffic barriers were put in place ahead of utility service work.



The road will be down to one lane after the Tarawera roundabout for a few hours while installation of the utility services occurs.

There will also be a shoulder closure whilst stormwater works take place outside Repco throughout the week.

State Highway 30 opposite Carters will also have work on a stormwater crossing completed.

A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place at the above worksites while contractors are on site. Outside of work hours the road will operate as normal.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle around all worksites. Where required, staff can assist pedestrians past the site safely.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.