The Rotorua Covid-19 swabbing station will change locations from Saturday.

The clinic has been at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre for the past few months, but from Saturday it will move to a new location on Vaughan Rd.

The new swabbing clinic location will be open at 9am to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

The current testing clinic at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre will close at noon on Friday to allow time to shift.

The Vaughan Rd swabbing centre will operate as a drive-through facility and people are asked to following the signage and the traffic cones and observe all staff requests.

Entry to the swabbing clinic will be off Vaughan Rd and will exit on to Te Ngae Rd.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said the numbers of tests had increased in the past week, so people need to be patient.

The testing centre will be open 9am to 4pm on weekdays and 9am to noon on weekends.

The Taupō testing centre at the AC Baths was open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am – 3pm, and was closed at the weekends.

Map of the new clinic. Photo / Supplied

DETAILS:

WHAT

: New Covid-19 swabbing clinic

WHERE: Former Holmes Packing site, 2 Vaughan Road from Saturday

OPENING TIMES: Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm. Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon.

WHO: Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms. These include a cough, high temperature, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose and temporary loss of smell.

If a person needs advice, they should ring Healthline.