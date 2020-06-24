A vehicle has crashed into a lamp post at Mourea near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police, fire, and ambulance were called to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 about 9.14am, however ambulance has been stood down.

Two people were in the vehicle which crashed into a lamp post opposite the VR Rotorua Lake Resort, she said.



The driver wasn't immediately able to get out of the car and fire services were helping with that, the spokeswoman said.

There were no serious injuries.

Earlier this morning two people were in a car that crashed into a tree at Lake Rotoiti, east of Rotorua.

The crash happened about 7.45am on State Highway 30 near Lake Okataina Rd.

The driver escaped with minor injuries, while the other person did not appear to be injured, she said. A tow truck had been called.