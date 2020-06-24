Two people have been arrested after a disorder on a Western Heights street.

Police were called to the incident on Turner Dr about 6.30pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands a large number of people and vehicles were at the scene.

No one had been injured and police could not confirm whether the incident was gang-related.

A 28-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were both arrested for disorderly behaviour in relation to the incident and were due to appear in Rotorua District Court today.