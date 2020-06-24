A young man is still in a critical condition after a two-car crash near Rotorua yesterday.

A Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed a 20-year-old man was still in the Intensive Care Unit at Waikato Hosiptal.

State Highway 30 was closed following a two-car crash near Rotorua around 9.30am Tuesday.

The crash scene was on the highway in the Tikitere area between Rotorua and Kawerau, east of Curtis Rd.

Advertisement

A St John media spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene

The critically injured person was flown to Waikato Hospital.

Another person suffered minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

Diversions were in place at the State Highway 30 and SH33 intersection as well as the SH30/SH34 intersection with delays expected.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified.