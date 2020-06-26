Paintings, weaving, handwork, knitting and short stories.

These are just some of the range of artwork local elderly with Parksyde Community Centre have brought together for an exhibition - showcasing what creative talents they harnessed during lockdown.

The exhibition is running at the centre until next Thursday, 9am to 3pm each day.

Parksyde Community Centre chairman Peter Fitchett says there is so much incredible talent and variety in the exhibition.

He says the exhibition was about motivating people during lockdown, as they were concerned there would be many in a bubble of one, which could be a scary place.

"We have got 133 pieces which is fantastic."

Parksyde Community Centre chairman Peter Fitchett hanging a painting. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick had the honours of switching on the exhibition lights.

During the opening she said it was nice to be out of isolation and rubbing shoulders once again.

"It's fantastic to know you used your skills in lockdown. It was a wonderful time for some of us, a time to reflect."

She said there was a real buzz in the air.

"When we walked in this morning we felt the energy here. There is such energy and vitality among our elderly in the community.

"We have to look after our older people, it's incredibly important.

"When we work together Rotorua is the most beautiful place on our planet."

Rotorua Civic Arts Trust deputy chairwoman Sandy Hall says from what she can see, many have hidden talents.

She says some people probably did not realise their own potential until lockdown.

Parksyde Community Centre manager Robyn Skelton thanked all those who had been a part of helping the exhibition to happen, including the trust and Arts Village for helping to put the exhibition together.

Parksyde Travel Club's Frances Newman with her artwork. Photo / Supplied

Frances Newman has her first attempts at acrylic painting on display in the exhibition.

She says she prefers painting with watercolours and had not done any painting for four or five years, so she found it quite challenging.

"I dusted off the brushes and followed tutorials on YouTube. I enjoyed it so much I just kept going.

"Lockdown didn't drag on because I could come and go from my painting as I wanted to."

Frances thinks the exhibition is a great idea because you get to see what people had been up to during lockdown - "There is some amazing talent about."