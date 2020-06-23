A new date has been set for Rotorua's Home & Lifestyle Show after it was postponed due to Covid-19.

Originally scheduled for early July the decision to postpone the event to September 18 to 20 was made within a few weeks of entering Level 1.

The three-day annual event is one of the largest indoor events held in Rotorua, attracting crowds of more than 14,000.

It generates millions of dollars for the local economy and is also an opportunity to support local. It has been running for a decade.

Renee Murray from NZME Events, which organises the event, said this was the first time in "many years" of organising the Home Show it needed to be postponed.

Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show will be held on the 18th to 20th September at the Energy Events Centre. Photo / Supplied

She said there was no clear indication about whether or not mass gatherings would happen at all this year until New Zealand entered Level 1.

"It was a scary time for our team wondering if we would even have a job to come to.

"It was also really hard not being able to give our clients firm answers on if the show would definitely go ahead in September."

Murray said many of their clients used the show as their major yearly marketing exercise with many sourcing more than a year's business over the weekend.

But now they're out of limbo, they felt more positive.

"With NZ now in Level 1 it's an exciting time for us to know the September dates can definitely go ahead and we don't have to let down hundreds of our exhibitors."

She expected the new-found appreciation of local businesses to transfer to the visiting public.

This year, they would also increase the 'Artisan Zone' to cater to smaller companies which created artisan goods as a hobby or small business.

She encouraged the community to attend the show to support local businesses, after "a deeply challenging time for many".

"We were extremely grateful to the Energy Events Centre team for finding us space in their busy calendar so we did not have to completely cancel the 2020 show."

The anuual show features up to 280 companies showcasing everything from kitchens and bathrooms, to heating and insulation, artisan food and crafts, lifestyle and homeware products.

Rotorua Home & Lifestyle Show will be held on from September 18 to 20 at the Energy Events Centre.

The event will return to its usual July date in 2021.

The Home & Lifestyle Show is a two to three-day event at four locations across New Zealand; Rotorua, Manawatu, Whanganui and Northland.