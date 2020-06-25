Those who have a passion for the outdoors or looking for some thrilling inspiration can slide, glide, hike, or bike their way to a night out with award-winning films.

The 2020 New Zealand Mountain Film Festival's National Tour is coming to Rotorua next month.

The content, the magnitude of the exploits and the cinematography makes for a programme that will inspire Rotorua's adventure and outdoor-orientated community.

Local organiser Brett Cotter says, "It really is great that Rotorua's outdoor community gets a taste of this unique fest again, the films are inspirational, and this tour collection is one of the best yet."

The award for the Best New Zealand film went to Wanaka local Richard Sidey for his film The KFC.

The film follows five New Zealanders on a paragliding adventure in Tanzania, with the ultimate aim to fly from the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro. Their motto - "No training, no sponsors, no worries".

Allein receives the Best Solo Film Award this year. The film follows Franz Walter on a solo expedition climbing, sea kayaking, and hiking in Greenland.

Franz leaves the small village of Kulusuk with his sea kayak and after 12 days of paddling and carrying heavy loads, he reaches his base camp at the foot of Molar Spire.

Calmly, concentrated and all by himself, he begins the ascent of this 500m rock face, solo.

Brett says the scenery is stunning, Franz's determination and quiet approach is interesting, and best of all the film inspires the idea of solo adventure.

The Award for the Best Snow Sports film went to Lhotse. The fourth-highest mountain in the world, Lhotse has long captured the imagination of climbers and in 2018 professional ski mountaineers Hilaree Nelson and Jim Morrison attempted the first ski descent of the iconic Lhotse Couloir.

The pair face all the challenges of Himalayan climbing at 8000 metres — avalanches, the Khumbu Icefall, and sometimes near-zero visibility.

But Nelson and Morrison embrace this risk-taking as a way to live in the moment and push self-imposed boundaries in pursuit of their passion.

Wetter Stein Ridge. Photo / Supplied

Also in the line-up is a tale of a mountain trail runner who wants to cross the entire Wetterstein Ridge in Germany non-stop without a break - 70 kilometres and 7000 metre altitude are in his way; a kayaking expedition through the Amazon in the heart of the Andes; and a summit attempt on K2, the world's second-highest mountain, without oxygen.

"Our Rotorua audience savour this annual adventure film fest.

"The collection is super inspiring with something for everyone, and there's always a surprise or two. What could be better than sitting alongside fellow outdoor enthusiasts letting your imagination go wild and planning your next adventure?" says Brett.

The NZ Mountain Film Festival National Tour will be shown at 7pm on Thursday, July 16 at the Harvest Centre Auditorium, 324 Malfroy Rd.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $16 for under 17-year-olds, available online at www.trybooking.com/nz/ and door sales on the night at the auditorium (cash only).

