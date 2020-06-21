A local trust and an education provider have teamed up to ensure future employment opportunities for Tamaki Māori Village staff impacted by Covid-19.

Tauhara North No.2 Trust, who own Tamaki Māori Village, has gone into partnership with Toi Ohomai to provide all employees with retraining opportunities.

Tauhara North No.2 Trust chairman Ngahihi Bidois said New Zealand was facing unprecedented times and many organisations and families had been impacted by Covid-19.

"During the lockdown the Trust decided to retain all 110 employees to line up with the trust values and manaakitanga."

Bidois said they retained their staff across the Covid-19 period with support from the Government wage subsidy.

Tamaki Māori Village operations and marketing manager Lady Saifiti said establishing the partnership with Toi Ohomai was an innovative way to help their staff, the wider community and local economy in this time.

"Many of our whānau have only ever known tourism as employment. While the New Zealand tourism industry recovers, this partnership affords our people with the opportunity to upskill in primary industries."

With training in place, the business will also focus on relaunching its evening program on July 3.

The training courses will be delivered in primary industries in readiness for Government and local projects.

"We want our people qualified so they are on the front foot of employment opportunities within the primary industry sector, which is calling out for a qualified workforce," Bidois said.

He said the success of the partnership will not end with Tamaki.

"Tamaki is just the beginning and we hope other tourism partners, local Māori, iwi and wider community will look at getting on this kaupapa with us."

In 2018, the Tauhara North No.2, purchased Tamaki Māori Village.

The Trust is an Ahu Whenua Maori Land Trust within the rohe of Ngati Tahu and Ngati Whaoa.

An official pohiri will be held today at 9am, at Tamaki Māori Village, to celebrate.