Police and emergency services are responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Murupara.

A police communications spokeswoman said a report of the crash involving a vehicle collided with a hedge in Kopuriki Rd was received at 3.41pm.

She said the St John ambulance service and Fire and Emergency NZ were advised.

The spokeswoman said because police were not yet on the scene no other information was available at this time, including whether anyone was injured.

More information to come.