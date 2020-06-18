Gavin Eggleton received death threats and abuse on Facebook after commenting that tā moko is a "bar code" for Work and Income. While his comment was widely condemned, it did bring to light how some struggle to come to terms with the power of social media. David Beck reports.

Rotorua man Gavin Eggleton found himself on the receiving end of abuse and death threats after posting what he called "an off the cuff" Facebook comment.

Following the backlash on Wednesday, Eggleton told the Rotorua Daily Post he was sorry for his actions and that he felt sick about his "stupid comment".

Eggleton, who said he was new to Facebook about six months ago and did not quite understand the repercussions, said he was commenting on a post about a woman with a tā moko and rental bond money.

Rotorua Grey Power president Miriam Ruberl, while not approving of the content of Eggleton's comment, said the internet could be a daunting place for older people.

She encouraged all people using social media, not just older people, to think about how their words might affect others.

"You never know who's watching online or how far your comments might go. It amazes me that people don't get away with much, it's a partly self-cleansing and partly self-managing system.

"The fact has to be accepted that attitudes... have changed in the last 50 years and that what a 90-year-old might've thought for their entire life is no longer appropriate. In the past nobody would've challenged them," Ruberl said.

She said Grey Power was eager to reduce the digital divide.

"As an organisation we did seek to set up a digital divide reduction programme before lockdown, so people could be helped with using social media and digital devices, staying safe online.

"Part of it was triggered by the abrupt cancellation of the use of cheques by Kiwibank. That triggered a lot of need. We haven't abandoned that but what we are doing now is working with SeniorNet Rotorua to put on small one-on-one sessions."

SeniorNet chairman Keith Garratt said those who had not grown up with digital devices, internet and social media needed some extra help coming to terms with how they worked.

"SeniorNet was set up close to 30 years ago and, at that time, it was helping older people set up PCs as hobbies. That has been the focus up until three or four years ago. Now we spend a lot more time with seniors on smartphones and tablets.

"We have to assume anything we put on social media can be seen by somebody else. They need to be careful about privacy settings too. Every Monday morning we are in the Rotorua Library community meeting room from 9am-12pm just offering one-on-one help to anyone who needs it," Garratt said.

NetSafe's Top 10 Tips to Help Older People Stay Safe Online:

1. Do a stocktake: Assess how many devices in your house connect to the internet to understand where the risks are and start to mitigate them.

2. Assess new technology: Investigate new apps or platforms by checking out T&Cs, reviews before using them.

3. Secure your virtual house. Use strong passwords, update your software and use two- factor authentication where possible.

4. Share your experience: Talk to your friends and family about the technologies you use and let them know the tips and tricks you use to eliminate risk.

5. Combat misinformation: Guide people to official information sources like covid19.govt.nz to stop the spread of fake news.

6. See something, say something: If you see suspicious or criminal activity online, report it. If you don't know where to report, Netsafe can help.

7. Practise safe clicking: Covid-19 is being used as a lure so be careful clicking on links, attachments or ads from unknown sources as they might be hiding malware.

8. Protect your info: Criminals are harvesting personal information. Stop and think carefully about the details you're disclosing or whether they need to entered online.

9. Have fun: Explore the different technologies available to help you connect, learn, stay informed and participate in Aotearoa's new virtual society.

10. Help others: Share your online safety tips and experiences using #stayconnectedstaysafe to help others or email us.

Read more at: www.netsafe.org.nz/olderpeople/