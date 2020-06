There has been a three-car crash at a busy Rotorua intersection this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at the intersection of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd about 8.50am.

She said there were no reports of serious injuries.

Ambulance and fire services have been called as smoke was seen coming from one of the cars.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance attended the scene but were not required.