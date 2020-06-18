Miss Rotorua is back for 2020, and locals are encouraged to enter and embrace the opportunity to give back to the community and develop themselves.

The Miss Rotorua Foundation was established to provide social services to the city of Rotorua.

The foundation operates through the Miss Rotorua Beauty Pageant and the Miss Rotorua Stiletto Camp.

Miss Rotorua Foundation chairman Kharl WiRepa says the annual Miss Rotorua Crowning Night Charity Gala has raised more than $100,000 for local charities.

Advertisement

Stiletto Camp, a 12-week life skills programme, is focused on Whanaungatanga, career development, community work social services and arts and culture.

The Miss Rotorua 2020 launch and information evening will be held on July 5, 5.30pm, in the Monarch Room at The Prince's Gate Hotel.

Entries for 2020 are also open until July 5.

"I encourage people to take part in Miss Rotorua because of the real results we have seen it brings to the community, and the ways it has brought enrichment to the lives of the contestants and families."

He says every year the foundation is looking at ways to improve the programme, and this year there will be more of a focus on drug and alcohol education for the young people involved in the programme, teaching the girls more about healthy living, and engaging in more Māori culture.

WiRepa says there have been 33 entries so far, which is the most they have had at this stage of the year. This is the pageant's fourth year.

Entries have included different age groups, and the event has been attracting more plus-size entrants too , he says.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the development of the ladies who have entered this year and the impact they are going to have for our community, not just in Rotorua or New Zealand but across the world, as we've been internationally recognised.

Advertisement

"I'm excited to see the great women who will be showcased this year, and how they are going to inspire other people and each other."

WiRepa thanks the community that has continuously supported the Miss Rotorua Foundation.

The 2020 Miss Rotorua Pageant will be held on September 26.

The 2020 charities are - Māori Wardens, Special Olympics, Fordlands Kindergarten, Parkinson's NZ, and Meth OR Mana Rotorua.