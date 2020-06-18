Twirling around in her new ballet outfit, 4-year-old Amelia Scott has been given the chance to learn ballet with a free term of dance lessons donated by a local supermarket.

Last month, Four Square Ngongotahā launched a competition on social media with a prize of a free term of dance lessons at Lakes Performing Arts Company.

Four Square Ngongotahā owner Crystal Plummer said she was in a fortunate position to trade through the alert levels, and wanted to give back to local businesses.

The store had donated $1000 worth of vouchers to either Ngongotahā businesses, or businesses owned by people in the area.

Advertisement

Amelia's mother, Alison Scott saw the competition and entered, thinking it would be nice for her daughter, who had been dancing around for the past few months.

Amelia Scott, 4, is excited to learn ballet. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It's one of those things where you enter a competition and never think you're actually going to win it."

For her fourth birthday aspiring dancer Amelia was given a completely decked out ballet outfit by a friend - shoes, tutu, leotard, and a headband, all coloured pink.

Scott said her daughter loved to dress up and Amelia had fallen in love with the new outfit, leading to her falling in love with dance.

The stroke of luck meant Amelia can have a go at something she would otherwise not be able to try as Scott worked only part-time.

"You've got to balance where you spend your money, it's not something we would have done otherwise."

And Amelia is over the moon, excited to soon know exactly what to do with those shoes.

Lakes Performing Arts director Rebecca Brake said initiatives like this were helping children getting into the arts during a time that families may cut these activities due to costs.

Advertisement

The centre had a 70 per cent drop in enrolments over the lockdown.

While enrolments were back up, Brake said there were many families who were unable to return to classes because of the cost.