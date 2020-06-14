A Rotorua dairy owner has been left shaken after two people stormed his store with a hammer and pole last night.

"It all happened in less than two minutes," owner Raj Kumar said.

The offenders, who Kumar described as "young boys", entered his store on the corner of Springfield and Otonga Rds about 6.30pm.

He said they were armed with a "hammer and a pole" and were in and out of the store quickly.

They left in a car with cigarettes and cash.

Kumar said no one was hurt and the offenders touched a number of things leaving prints behind for police to investigate.

However, this robbery was the first in 21 years for the store and he said the neighbourhood was quite upset about it.

"Rotorua isn't a bad place, it's a beautiful one and these things can happen anywhere."

He said working in the environment he does, it was "easy to be targetted".

Kumar said he would be putting one extra person on each night for safety, but with a good security system and CCTV cameras already in place he was prepared.

"We are not vigilantes, we are not fighters... my staff know they can do what they have to do to keep safe in these situations.

"Our safety and the public's' safety will always come first."

Police were at the store making inquiries both last night and this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were investigating after the two offenders had taken cigarettes and cash and left in a car.