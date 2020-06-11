Work on Rotorua's Eastern Corridor is back under way after temporarily being disrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

The $17 million project to improve a section of Te Ngae Rd is part of the $24m programme to transform Rotorua's central and eastern corridors in partnership with Rotorua Lakes Council.

In the time since level 3, workers have re-established the construction site and got stuck into the areas they were working in prior to lockdown.



The rugby club accessway road has had its kerb and channel constructed with the road soon to be sealed.

The new access road will be opened at the end of June, once it is fully complete, including new gates.

As part of the project, the capacity of the car park at the clubrooms will be increased by preparing and sealing an area that is currently grass, and this will be completed over the next few weeks.

You will also see worksites along Te Ngae Rd, between Sala St and Allen Mills Rd in a number of areas where they are upgrading services in partnership with Rotorua Lakes Council, such as stormwater and water mains. The working areas will include closing the shoulder of the road at times, to ensure the crews are safely separated from road traffic.

Work will also commence soon on the northern side of Te Ngae Rd, where another shared service trench will be placed from Hume Pine to Vaughan Rd. This work will take about a month to complete, and there may be minor delays for eastbound traffic at times.

For more information and updates visit: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/connect-rotorua/eastern-corridor/