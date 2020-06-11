Following the recent Covid-19 lockdown, three Rotorua youth wanted to do their part to support the Hillary Outdoor Education Centre Charitable Trust.

Flynn Finlayson, Joshua Rowe and Adam Wong-Toi have been involved with the Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award.

The award is comprised of three levels, each progressively more challenging through bronze, silver and now gold.

Participants are required to complete four sections at each level - voluntary service, skill, physical recreation and adventurous.

The experience has given these youth a real connection to community and a passion for the great New Zealand outdoors.

To do their part, they are participating in a challenge to raise funds for the Hillary Outdoor Education Centre on June 20 to 21.

The Mount Everest Challenge normally involves climbing Mount Maunganui 38 times in 50 days. This is the equivalent of climbing the height of Mount Everest - 8848m in elevation.

However, to mix it up, they have decided to try and complete this challenge, between the three of them, in 24 hours, with the goal of 13 ascents each.

Using this challenge to support the Hillary Centre became a strong focus given their affiliation with adventure and service through their four-year journey with the Duke of Edinburgh programme and connection with the Hillary Outdoor Centre.

Flynn and Josh completed the leadership programme with Hilary Outdoors Education Centre in December 2019 at Tongariro National Park.

Their adventure involved mountaineering, abseiling, canyoning, gorging, team-building and white water rafting.

Currently, the Hillary Outdoor Education Centre has been significantly impacted by interruption to delivering outdoor trips and corporate sponsorship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On completion of the challenge, the three young men will be donating all of the proceeds they raise directly to the Hillary Outdoor Education Centre.

Adam Wong-Toi, 17, says the three of them are passionate about the outdoors.

"I've really enjoyed going out and exploring the New Zealand bush and being able to help our community through the service sessions, and learning outdoor skills."

He says since they have had such a great experience, they wanted to turn around and help the Hillary Outdoor Education Centre.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of it. I've done a 24-hour walking fundraiser in the past around the Blue Lake and thought it would be cool to do something similar but a lot harder."

He says he is looking forward to the atmosphere of seeing people as they walk up the Mount as well.

"I can definitely say it's not going to be easy, but hopefully the tramping experience us three have had will come into play. We're ready to give it all we've got."

Flynn Finlayson, 17, says he is looking forward to trying to climb Mount Maunganui that many times and hopefully making it in 24 hours.

"I'm looking forward to testing myself and working on the bonds I've got with my mates."

He says the leadership programme was a cool experience that he was not going to forget for quite a while.

Flynn says the instructors there were world-class and the course helped him develop as a person, "by challenging you and slightly pushing you out of your comfort zone".

"You do some pretty incredible things you wouldn't get the opportunity to do otherwise.

"We thought it would be cool to raise a bit of money and try to help them out."

Josh Rowe, 18, says it is going to be a challenge, but is worth it to raise money for a great cause.

"I think it's a really beneficial programme. The Hillary Outdoor Education Centre is a really great life-building opportunity for young people."

He says from taking part himself, he felt like he gained a lot of confidence and skills.

"I feel like more people should experience it."

He says their Givealittle page has already reached nearly $1000.

- If you wish to find out more or support their endeavour to climb Mount Maunganui 38 times in the 24 Hour Mount Everest Challenge, you can visit their Givealittle page to make a donation. givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/24-hour-mt-everest-challenge. The page closes on June 30.