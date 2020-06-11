Ngongotahā Primary School pupils will be pounding the pavement around the village as they both raise money for their school and share their gratitude for local, dedicated essential workers.

The school is organising a Walk-a-thon event for its pupils on July 1 starting at 9.15am.

Ngongotahā Primary School PhysEd support and teacher assistant Donna Ngatai says the school's pupils are going to be walking around the Ngongotahā village for the Walk-a-thon, with Years 0 to 3 doing 4km and Years 4 to 6 doing 8km.

She says they will have two big banners saying thank you to all the essential workers.

Advertisement

"It is important for the pupils to get behind and support their community and local businesses."

Donna says the children are all excited about the event, and pupils are getting sponsorships to take part.

The money raised from the sponsorships will go towards more playground equipment for the school.

Ngongotahā Primary School principal Craig McFadyen says they value physical activity at their school.

He says because the community and children had spent so much time inside during lockdown they wanted to link this fundraiser to physical activity, while also acknowledging the essential workers who helped to keep the community safe and ticking along.

"We will be dressing up in bright colours and walking with signs to thank those people for their hard work."

He says already several groups in town would like the school to walk past so they can be a part of it, and clap and cheer along.

"The children have really been supported by the community and we want to be able to give back to the community."

Advertisement

He says with the school's value of physical activity, it would be nice to raise money from the Walk-a-thon to get more equipment so the children can be out and active at lunchtime.

Anyone wanting to get behind the Walk-a-thon fundraiser can contact the school on 07 357 4531.