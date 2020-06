Emergency services are heading to a crash on State Highway 30 in Horohoro south-west of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police, fire, and ambulance were on the way to the scene halfway between Rotorua and Atiamuri.

She couldn't confirm how many vehicles were involved.

Earlier today two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Tapapa Rd near State Highway 5 about 6.15am.

The critically injured person was flown to Waikato Hospital.

More to come.