Two people have been injured, one critically, in a crash near Rotorua.

The car crashed into a fence on Tapapa Rd on State Highway 5 about 6.15am, a police spokeswoman said.

Initially, one person was trapped in the vehicle, but they were removed within 20 minutes, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been critically injured and ambulance crew were treating them on the scene.

Advertisement

Another person had been moderately injured and was taken to Rotorua Hospital, she said.

There were two ambulances, a first response vehicle and a helicopter at the scene.