The number of people who have died on Bay of Plenty roads so far this year has climbed to 19 from 18 crashes, despite the country being in lockdown for more than seven weeks.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Brent Crowe is pleading with motorists to take extreme care after a grim few weeks which has seen his police district's road toll alone climb to 11 deaths so this year.

The latest fatal crash, on White Pine Bush Rd SH2 near Whakatāne about 6.20pm on June 6, involved a motorbike and a car and resulted in the death of one person.

The victim's name is yet to be released and Crowe said police were urging witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Three of the 11 deaths happened in the space of 28 days between May 9 and June 6.

This included the death of the driver of a car after their vehicle hit a horse in Te Teko Rd near Edgecumbe on May 9.

Timothy Edwardson, 26, of Kawerau died on May 25 after a car crash on SH5 near Ngongotahā.

The 2020 road toll in the Western Bay of Plenty police district climbed to eight, after the death of Jamie Fowler, 23, of Tauranga on June 3 - the third fatal crash in 16 days.

Fowler died after his car and a fully-laden stock truck collided on State Highway 29 near McLaren Falls in the Lower Kaimai range.

Crowe said this time last year there had been 39 deaths on Bay of Plenty roads, which included the Taupō area.

"2019 was an exceptionally horrible period in relation to deaths on Bay of Plenty roads, due in large part to the fact that there were a number of crashes involving multiple persons who died in each.

Last year 75 people were killed in crashes on Bay of Plenty roads, including a tragic Chinese bus tour crash near Rotorua in which five people died, 23 more than in 2018.

"Unfortunately, 2020 is tracking along with similar numbers to years prior to 2019. Our message around road safety should not come as a surprise to anyone," Crowe said.

"To prevent death and serious injury on our roads we need people to drive at a safe speed and a speed appropriate for the conditions, and also never drive fatigued or impaired by alcohol or drugs.

"We also need people to remain focused on their driving, avoid distractions such as cellphones and ensure everyone in their vehicle wears a seat belt.

"Adhering to these basic principles will greatly reduce your chances of being involved in a serious crash and the terrible and life-long associated consequences," he said.

The 2020 total road toll across the Bay of Plenty district now stands at 19, the second-highest number across all police districts in the country.

Central Police District ranks highest with 20 deaths.

Nationally there have been 125 road deaths so far this year.

2020 Deaths on Bay of Plenty police district roads, including Taupō

January 20: A person died following a two-vehicle crash on SH1 Putaruru.

January 23: A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Ranolf St, in Rotorua district.

January 23: Daley James White, 29, of Tokoroa died after his car hit a tree in Broadlands Rd, Taupo.

January 24: Passenger Pehekino Bennett-Te Huia, 45, of Taupō, died after a car crashed in Broadlands Rd near Centennial Drive.

February 11: A person died after a two-vehicle crash on SH2 Matata near Mimiha Rd.

February 28: Joshua Bailey-Cropper, 20, of Napier was killed in a collision between a truck and a van on SH1 near Piarere.

March 19: One person died after a crash on State Highway 1, near Taupō,

April 1: One person died a two-vehicle crash on SH1 Tokoroa near East Parkvale Rd.

May 9: Driver of a car died after their vehicle hit a horse in Te Teko Rd, Edgecumbe.

May 25: Timothy Edwardson, 26, of Kawerau died after a crash on SH5 north, Rotorua.

June 6: A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car on White Pine Bush Rd SH2 near Whakatane.

Source: Bay of Plenty police