Rotorua Airport is welcoming the news that Air New Zealand flights between Rotorua and Christchurch are set to resume next month, just in time for the July school holidays.

It will mean Rotorua's three key sectors, which includes Auckland and Wellington, are back operating, opening the doors for tourists and business travellers.

The Christchurch/Rotorua route will operate as a daily return service, with twice-daily flights over the July school holidays.

Chief executive Mark Gibb said it was "fantastic" to see the flights returning – especially the Christchurch route which provides a critical link between the city and the South Island.

"We know how important the airport and good air links are to Rotorua as the city rebuilds from the impacts of Covid-19.

"We've worked hard to ensure our new terminal is a facility that Rotorua can be proud of, and we'll continue to look at ways for the airport to play its key role as the city recovers."

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer. File / Photo

Destination Rotorua chief executive Michelle Templer said the return of the Rotorua/Christchurch route was great news for holiday-makers and business travellers.

"As our gateway from the South Island, Christchurch has long been an important route for us and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors from those flights.

"We will continue to work in partnership with Rotorua Airport to actively promote our destination in Christchurch, inviting Cantabrians to come and experience the wealth of activities and attractions available in Rotorua."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said the airport played a vital role in the district's economy and Rotorua's ongoing partnership with Air New Zealand is crucial.

"It's great to hear those connections with domestic destinations are coming back online now, particularly given the reliance we will need to have for at least some time on domestic tourism.

"Air connectivity is crucial for our district's successful economic recovery."