People are being encouraged to take the time to settle in and enjoy the big screens, supporting local cinemas.

Basement Cinema owner Simon Reilly said its 23-seater cinema had capacity for 18 people under the current restrictions.

People could still attend in groups, but they had to keep some separation between groups, he said.

He was hoping changes to this would be able to be made on Monday with a move to alert level 1.

Reilly said Basement Cinema had reopened under alert level 2, but there were not many new films being released, and that would seem to be a problem going forward.

"The release of films has been delayed because cinemas aren't opening everywhere, so they are holding them off for later in the year."

He said releases would probably be made all around the same time.

As a smaller cinema, it could be more alternative and had a loyal following - "We are seeing more and more faces come in".

However, at the moment the cinema was only filling about 40 per cent of what it could seat.

Reilly said they were hoping it would gradually pick up as alert level 1 came into force, especially with its elderly customers.

"A lot of people are coming in and instead of using their Basement Cinema vouchers now are saying they will use them later in the year."

He said they would be looking at ways to encourage more people to visit their cinema, but that probably would not be announced until they had got alert level 1 sorted.

"We might look at bringing back some of the old classic movies, or do themed days or weeks."

He said an example of this could be screening a different Star Wars movie each week.

He encouraged the community to support their local cinema as it was a way for people to have an outing and see friends - "It helps keep the community going, as a place to meet and socialise".

Reilly thanked all the cinema's members and the people of Rotorua for their support during these times.

For more Basement Cinema information go to www.basementcinema.co.nz.

Reading Cinemas New Zealand, part of Reading International, Inc, ("Reading") announced earlier this week that following the successful re-opening of its Rotorua and Napier cinema locations, the remainder of the New Zealand cinema circuit would re-open this Thursday.

Mark Douglas, Reading Cinemas New Zealand's managing director, said, "We are excited to welcome our loyal customers across the country back to the movies.

"It has been a difficult few months for everyone and we look forward to providing a welcome distraction as New Zealand emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The feedback from those who attended both Rotorua and Napier cinemas this week has been very positive and gives us great confidence to safely re-open the remainder of our locations.

The re-opening is in line with Government and Health department regulations via the national easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Reading has implemented a range of new measures to ensure the ongoing safety of customers, staff and the general community.

Included in the measures were a reduction in auditorium and foyer capacities and a staggered seating approach to ensure compliant physical distancing for all cinema-goers.

A stringent cleaning programme was being introduced alongside contact-tracing for all who attended, including delivery drivers and suppliers.

"We commend the New Zealand government on their handling of the pandemic and look forward to working closely with them over the coming months."

Tickets for all locations are now on sale at readingcinemas.co.nz.