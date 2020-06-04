Despite many aspects of life being put on hold during recent months, the wheels of the Rotorua Museum and Rotorua Night Market teams have kept turning.

There was still plenty of work going on for these throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, and the teams are now enjoying getting back up and running in the lower alert levels.

Rotorua Museum operations manager Cat Jehly says many of the museum team's activities were able to continue while working from home.

These included cataloguing and research, responding to public inquiries, developing online learning activities and contributing to the Bath House project.

She says the team was also able to maintain security and care of the collection at the museum's offsite storage facility.

Some of the collection team have returned to the storage facility during alert level 2.

Rotorua Lakes Council Arts and Culture volunteer co-ordinator, Julie Parsons, says the regular Outside the Walls guided tours around Government Gardens were on hold during lockdown but restarted over Queen's Birthday.

These free tours will run twice daily - 11am and 2pm - every weekend in June and on Mondays at 11am, 1pm and 2pm.

"The guides are looking forward to sharing the unique history of the Rotorua region with visitors to Rotorua and the Rotorua community."

At this stage there are no other Rotorua Museum events planned.

Last week the first Rotorua Food Truck Thursday filled the gap for those craving the delicious tastes of the Rotorua Night Market.

Rotorua Lakes Council Art & Culture Markets and Festivals manager, Brigitte Nelson, says it was fantastic to see new visitors and its Rotorua Night Market regulars again, all of who were excited to get their fix at the Rotorua Food Truck Thursday.

Rotorua Food Truck Thursday. Photo / Supplied

She says the Food Truck Thursday had more than 400 people attend the market, which was great for a first time.

"The food truck owners were happy to be out again, bringing their delicious food to the Rotorua community.

"We had live music which added to the atmosphere and people were just happy to come out and support the market."

Brigitte says there will be 12 to 13 food trucks available for people to choose from each week.

"We hope to be able to add in more vendors as the levels reduce, returning to a more normal Night Market.

"As well as getting a delicious meal it is wonderful to support our local hospitality industry.

"It is really important to back our local and regional suppliers at this time."

Yesterday people were able to grab dinner from NZ Crepes, Buon Appetito, Desi, FTP Vegan Eats, Kai Caff Aye, Mussel Madness, Tearific Bubble Milk Tea, Rossco's Coffee, Heat Caravan, Aayat's Exotic Food, Smokers & Grillers, Mobile Chef and Homegrown Kitchen.