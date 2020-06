State Highway 33 near Mourea is blocked this morning following a crash.

The crash between a car and a truck happened about 7.50am between Ngareta and Te Wirihana Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

One person has been injured and both lanes are blocked, she said.

Diversions were in place down Hamurana Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had suffered minor injuries.

She said two ambulances were at the scene

More to come.