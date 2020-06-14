An "under-reported epidemic'' is how some agencies at the coal face are describing elder abuse in Rotorua - with referrals jumping by 20 per cent at one organisation.

The news comes hard on the heels of Elder Abuse Awareness Week, which begins today.

Rotorua's Family Focus received about 75 referrals for the year last year, and worked intensively with 50 of those referrals.

This year it has noticed a 20 per cent increase in referrals coming through.

Manager Stacey Ford said awareness was important because older people were vulnerable, and as a community we must keep vulnerable people safe.

"Our elderly population is increasing, and it is people out in the community who know them and who live near them.

"Awareness of elder abuse means members of our community can prevent harm to older people."

Ford said most often it was the older person's family member who they lived with that took advantage of them, and this made elder abuse prevention difficult as the older person was dependent on their perpetrator.

She said their organisation provided the Elder Abuse Response Service (EARS).

The co-ordinator not only responds to incidences of elder abuse, but also provides education in the community around recognising and responding to elder abuse.

"She is also an advocate for older people ensuring their rights are respected and protected."

She said their EARS co-ordinator would meet with the older person and assess their safety.

Should the older person have additional needs such as a long-term illness, memory loss and housing needs, the co-ordinator would negotiate a plan to address these needs, which may involve liaising with whānau, health and welfare organisations.

"Importantly, an older person is empowered to make the decisions that impact their life."

Family Focus responds to referrals from local organisations such as the Lakes DHB and the police, and from whānau/family members.

Age Concern Rotorua manager Rory O'Rourke said it was mainly dealing with financial incidences which had escalated during lockdown.

"The main sort of elder abuse we are dealing with now tends to be financial, and has begun during lockdown when some elderly have given out financial details to family so they can purchase groceries.

"Unfortunately some family members have taken advantage of this situation and continued to use the card for their own ends."

The main sort of elder abuse Age Concern Rotorua is dealing with now tends to be financial. Photo / Getty Images

O'Rourke said New Zealand research revealed psychological abuse was at the top of the radar followed by financial, material and physical abuse while passive neglect also featured.

"As research shows, much of the abuse is being carried out by other family members.

"The majority of health professionals are able to identify elder abuse, but it is important that we educate the public so they are able to identify where elder abuse is happening."

Towards the end of 2019, Age Concern Rotorua was granted $6000 from the St Joan's Trust to support individuals and families where elder abuse was identified.

"The money we received is being put towards a counsellor to work with the victim and the families where elder abuse has been identified."

Meanwhile, Grey Power Rotorua president Miriam Ruberl said elder abuse was a serious problem because people tended to be ashamed of it or not report it because they were worried they were wrong.

"Too often it involves family members, so that makes it more precarious."

One elderly person had also sought help for physical abuse, she said.

"The important thing is to alert abusers to the fact people are watching, and alert abused people to the fact there is help available and it's okay to ask for help."

This year's Elder Abuse Awareness Week is running from June 15 to 22, which begins on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

The campaign message for this year is - elder abuse hits close to home.

Family Focus will have an Elder Abuse Awareness display at the Hospital Atrium from June 15 to 19.

O'Rourke said Age Concern Rotorua would be trying to raise awareness by sending out a poster asking local staff if they would dress up in purple - the colour for elder abuse - for the day.

It also would be handing out information to the public asking those who do dress up in purple to send photos to its Facebook page.

Contact details

- The National 0800 EA NOT OK 08003266865

- Family Focus Rotorua: (07) 346 2096, office@familyfocus.org.nz, 1115 Pukaki St

- Age Concern Rotorua: (07) 347 1539, admin@acrotorua.nz, 1333 Eruera St

Elder abuse warning signs include

Physical and emotional abuse

- Unexplained signs of injury, such as bruises, welts, broken bones, sprains or scars

- Broken eyeglasses or frames

- Caregivers who refuses to allow you to see the older person alone

- Threatening, belittling or controlling caregiver behaviour

Signs of neglect

- Untreated physical problems, such as bed sores

- Being left dirty or unbathed

- Unsuitable clothing or covering for the weather

Signs of financial abuse

- Significant withdrawals from the older person's bank account

- Sudden changes in the older person's financial condition

- Items or cash missing from the older persons home

- Suspicious changes in wills, power of attorney, titles, and policies

- Unnecessary services, goods, or subscriptions

Report it to a health professional, to our EARS service or the police

Source: Family Focus Rotorua