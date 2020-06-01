A shot has been fired at a car in Mamaku after an altercation.

Police received a report of a dispute between people known to each other about 7pm on Sunday night in Mamaku, west of Rotorua, a police spokeswoman said.

She said an altercation happened outside a property on Cecil Rd and there was reportedly a shot fired towards a vehicle.

No one was injured and police made sure people at the property were safe, she said.

She said police were following "lines of inquiry as to what happened".

On Friday, multiple police units were sent to Umuroa St in Mamaku and a cordon put in place at an address after a number of gunshots were heard.

No one was injured.

Inquiries were ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.