Multiple people have been injured and another person freed from a car in separate Bay of Plenty crashes overnight.

The car crashed into a wooden post in Rotorua's Kmart carpark on Amohau St about 7.10am, a police spokeswoman said.

The sole female occupant suffered an injury to her ankle, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the person was trapped in the car and crews worked to remove them.

Meanwhile, six people were injured after a two-car crash in Putaruru last night.

The crash happened about 10pm and saw State Highway 1 between Whites and Webster Rds

closed for two hours, a police spokeswoman said.

The occupants escaped with minor to moderate injuries, she said.