The overnight installation of a new stormwater pipe in Rotorua may cause delays for motorists next week.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says contractors will be outside Carters on Sala St at the intersection with State Highway 30, Te Ngae Rd, between 7pm and 3am on June 3 and 4.

Stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h speed limit will be in place so traffic can expect minor delays on Sala St and SH30.

The road will operate as normal during the day.

Acting portfolio delivery manager Jo Wilton said the new stormwater pipe was part of stage one of the eastern corridor project under construction on SH30 between Sala St and Iles Rd.

"This project includes the upgrade of the SH30/Sala Street intersection and the construction of a left-turn slip lane from Sala St towards the city centre.

"As the existing road needs to be widened to make room for the slip lane, a new longer stormwater pipe needs to be installed."

She said doing the work at night minimised the disruption to motorists.

Work on the eastern corridor project is progressing after a temporary site closure under Covid-19 alert level 4, she said.

The current focus is completing the new access to the Whakarewarewa Rugby Club, to underground services from Sala St to Iles Rd, and constructing the slip lane at Sala St, she said.