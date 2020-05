Three people are in custody after a short-lived police chase around central Rotorua.

Police signalled an allegedly "suspicious car" to stop on Te Ngae Rd about 7.55am, a police spokeswoman said.

The car allegedly did not stop and police began to pursue the vehicle, she said.

The chase went along Fenton St and around Amohia and Amohau Sts before the car was spiked and brought to a stop outside the Rydges Hotel about 8.10am, she said.

Three people were taken into custody.