A reduced parking rate will soon be available in new pink zones, which will be popping up in select, existing all-day parking areas in Rotorua shortly, the Rotorua Lakes Council says.

In a media release today, the council said the new pink zones aimed to provide an even more affordable all day (eight-hour) parking option for inner-city workers.

Parking in the pink zones costs 50c per hour.

Located on Hinemaru St, Haupapa St, Pukuatua St and Eruera St, the new zones would replace areas where parking previously cost $1 per hour. The council urged in the release for people to "keep an eye out for signage changes in these streets".

A map showing the new pink zones. The orange section represents free P60 parking and the blue and green zones are a mix of free and paid time restricted parking. Image / Supplied, Rotorua Lakes Council

Customers parking in the pink zones would need to pay at the dedicated pink zone payment machines (located within the pink zones and clearly marked) or they would be able to pay via the PrestoPark parking app once the new zones have been integrated with the app, the statement said.

Parking machines that accepted coin payment had recently been fitted with a red band around their tops for easy identification.

The release also said inner-city workers looking for an additional low-cost parking option would soon be able to access $6 per day casual parking and reduced rate permit parking options in the Pukuatua St parking building.



The building had recently been upgraded and would be fully operational in June.

More information about the building's upgrade and new parking options is available on i-Park's website.



Rotorua Lakes Council would continue to monitor the parking system and make adjustments as required.

