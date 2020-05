Police are working to establish what has happened after reports of person being hit by a vehicle in Ngongotahā.

Police were called to Operiana St at 2.45pm and a spokeswoman said police were still trying to establish what happened.

She said at this stage, it appeared to be a collision between a person and a vehicle, but it was still unclear at the moment.

There are reports the person hit has serious injuries.

Ambulance have been called but have not yet arrived.

More to come.