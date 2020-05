Two vehicles have crashed on Ngongotahā Rd, between Hood St and Wikaraka St.

A police media spokeswoman said police were advised of a two vehicle crash "shortly before 10.30am" and arrived on the scene at 10.39am.

The northbound lane was intially blocked but was now clear and the occupants recieved minor injuries, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene.