Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Rotorua tomorrow for a series of discussions on how the region is recovering following the alert level lockdowns.

A statement from Ardern's office said she would meet with tourism and hospitality operators at Destination Rotorua, with Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick and deputy mayor Dave Donaldson and members of the executive team at the Rotorua Lakes District Council.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Rotorua in March. Photo / File

She will also visit Te Puia, which was forced to close operation not long after the country's borders closed, to meet with chief executive Tim Cossar and members of Te Puia's board to hear about their recovery plans.

She will be joined by Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis, MP Nanaia Mahuta, Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey and Grant Webster from Tourism Industry Aotearoa.