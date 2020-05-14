A Rotorua tourist company has created a unique video in conjunction with Destination Rotorua to "create a bit of noise' for the besieged tourist city.

The video shows two police officers spotting a pair of rogue Zorbs rolling past their patrol car on a Rotorua street and going to investigate.

Zorb co-owner Melissa Craig said she came up with the idea in collaboration with Jo Holmes from Destination Rotorua.

"I wrote the script about four weeks ago and pitched the idea to Jo as something we could do for some positive PR for Rotorua.

Advertisement

"It's very true to brand in terms of who we are and we just wanted to create a bit of noise for Rotorua," she said.

Holmes organised the logistical components of the video including working with Rotorua Police to create it.

"It was quite professionally done! It took about 45 minutes to shoot," Craig said.

Craig said Zorb Rotorua would reopen tomorrow after being closed for lockdown.

"We will wait and see what happens and take it day by day. It's hard to figure out what the market will do."