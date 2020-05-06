A person was flown to Taupō Hospital in a critical condition after a car rolled on State Highway 5, Wairakei last night.

Emergency services were called to reports that a vehicle had gone off the road and rolled just before 9.30pm.

One person, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was reported to be in a critical condition and was airlifted to Taupō Hospital for treatment, a police media spokeswoman said.

Diversions were initially put in place between Palmer Mill Rd on State Highway 5 and the Wairakei Roundabout State Highway 1 while Police examined the scene.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 9.24pm to assist police and ambulance, a media spokesman said.