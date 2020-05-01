A section of State Highway 30 will be resurfaced next week, causing delays at Lake Rotomā.

The works will be between Matahi Rd and Kawerau Rd at the State Highway 34 intersection, from Wednesday, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says.

The works will take place between 6am and 6pm, for three days.

A press release today said because of the restricted road width, the road would need to be closed for short times while heavy machinery is moved within the worksite and the road sealing takes place.

Motorists should expect delays of up to 30 minutes in both directions it said.

Bay of Plenty System Manager, Rob Campbell, said the work was a continuation of resealing works that started before the alert level 4 lockdown.

"In alert level 3, we are resuming all state highway maintenance activities, while adhering to strict health and safety protocols ... A range of new measures are in place to ensure this work can be done safely, to protect our people, the people in their bubbles, and road users."

He asked road users to be patient and respectful to roadworkers and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"These people are stepping out of their bubbles to do work that keeps us all safe."