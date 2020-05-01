Rotorua's Sikh community will distribute 500 food parcels to struggling families in a contactless food drive tomorrow.

Volunteer Paramdip Singh said the drive was organised to help the local community.

"There are a lot of people still struggling at the moment so we want to do our bit to help. It is part of our Sikh culture to help others.

"Prior to the lockdown we were delivering cooked food to the homeless and serving food at our temple so this drive is a way for us to continue to support the community in a safe way," Singh said.

The drive will be completely contactless, with people driving up to the temple where volunteers will distribute a food parcel into their boot.

"This is for everyone and depending on demand, we plan to do another 500 food parcels next week.

"We were getting a lot of requests from our own community to do something as well, so we wanted to expand on that."

Singh said there was no registration, the 500 parcels would be given out on a first-in first-served basis.

"Sikh Sangat New Zealand is the main contributor and has successfully held drives in Auckland as well."

Each parcel will contain milk, bread, fruit and vegetables and dried grocery items such as rice or canned food.

The drive will run from 12pm to 2pm tomorrow at the Sikh temple, 24 Ward Avenue, Fenton Park.