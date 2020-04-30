For many, tackling an endurance event is as much a mental test as it is physical and tomorrow Rotorua Community Hospice chief executive Jonathon Hagger will take that test to the next level.

Hagger will tackle a half marathon (21.1km) in the hospice carpark, an estimated 260 laps, on what was the original date for the now-postponed 56th Rotorua Marathon.

An avid runner, he has completed many half marathons before but said he "never thought I would be doing one in a carpark".

"It is a bit [daunting], the thought of going around in circles is a bit strange so that will be a bit of a psychological challenge. Normally, I run in a fairly straight line which is quite easy but when you're going around in circles there are a lot of turns.

"I run for mental wellness mostly, I enjoy being out on my own and having that alone time. I usually go in the forest so running around the carpark will be really strange."

He said however hard the run was, it would be more than worth it as a fundraiser. Rotorua Community Hospice needs to raise $1 million each year to provide free care and support to those living with a life-limiting illness.

Like many charities, it is facing a significant loss in revenue, particularly with the cancellation of its major fundraising event, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

"We're running a sort of fundraising sweepstake - the idea is to donate online, leave a comment guessing my time to run the 260-odd laps and the closest guess wins a prize pack of local goodies.

Rotorua Community Hospice CEO Jonathon Hagger is running a half marathon in the hospice car park this weekend as a fundraiser. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It's a fun way to raise a few dollars and get people involved. We'll be updating everyone on Saturday via our Facebook and Instagram pages. If people can safely bike or walk past, a few claps and cheers would be awesome too."

The initial target on the page was $500 but that had been surpassed within 48 hours of the page being created. The total is now more than $1000.

A team of more than 30 individuals and groups had committed to run and fundraise as part of Team Hospice in the Rotorua Marathon. The vast majority of them were part of the Kia Tu Kia Ora, health and wellbeing programme spearheaded by Lake City Athletics with support from Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust and the Athletics New Zealand.

Hagger said Team Hospice had already collectively raised $8000 of a $20,000 target before the marathon postponement was announced.

"We are thrilled the majority of our runners and walkers are continuing training and fundraising towards the new September date."

He will set off on his run at Rotorua Community Hospice at 1469 Hinemoa St tomorrow at 9am. To make a donation go to: rotoruamarathon2020.everydayhero.com/nz/jonathon

